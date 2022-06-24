Saint John’s Prep, Lewis & Clark College Announce Partnership

COLLEGEVILLE -- A new scholarship program is giving Saint John's Prep students a guaranteed admission to Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon.

Lewis and Clark College has partnered with Saint John's Prep to give students who graduate with a 3.5 GPA or higher a $100,000 scholarship. The scholarship would be for roughly $25,000 per year.

Lewis and Clark College is comprised of a College of Arts and Sciences, School of Law, and Graduate School of Education and Counseling.

Jon McGee is the Head of School at Saint John's Prep. He says they are grateful for the partnership and look forward to working with the college in the coming years.

As a premier arts and sciences college preparatory school, Saint John's Prep is committed to creating collegiate partnerships around the country - expanding opportunities for our students at extraordinary colleges and universities in every region.

This partnership marks the third collaboration with a higher education institution for guaranteed admission and scholarship opportunities.

Saint John's Prep also has agreements with The College of Saint Benedict/Saint John's University and the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Saint John's Prep is an independent college preparatory school for 6-12 grade students.