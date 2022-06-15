Ryan Claseman, 42, Kandiyohi, formerly of Little Falls

January 3, 1980 - June 11, 2022

Ryan Claseman, 42 year old resident of Kandiyohi, MN formerly of Little Falls died Saturday, June 11 at Bethesda Nursing Home in Willmar, MN. A funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, June 20 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A full and complete notice will follow.