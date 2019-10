April 1, 1942 - Octovber 1, 2019

Ruth Shodeen 77 year old resident of Upsala, MN died Tuesday, October 1 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 8 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Upsala, MN.

A time of gathering will be from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.

A full and complete notice will follow.