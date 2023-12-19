Ruth Rakotz, 85, St. Cloud

October 19, 1938 - December 16, 2023

Ruth Rakotz passed away peacefully surrounded by family members December 16th, 2023.

There will be a private family gathering later. Ruth was born to Leo and Helen Jarmuzik on October 19th 1938.

Ruth and LeRoy were married June 7th, 1958, in St. Anna Minnesota. With this union was born four girls Pamela, Corrine, Amelia, and Charlene.

Ruth lived for her family. Her passions were her husband, gardening, casinos, and the Minnesota Vikings.

She is survived by her daughters; Pamela, Amelia, and Charlene (Jeff) Stromwall, her grandchildren; Natasha, Brittany (Zach), and Christopher (Caroline) Stromwall, and her great-grandchildren; Justin, and Caitlin.

She was met in heaven with open arms by her husband LeRoy, her daughter Corrine, and her family.

There will never be a mother, mother-in-law, or grandmother like Momma Ruth.