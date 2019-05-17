Ruth R. Mielke, 58, Rice

April 3, 1961 – May 9, 2019

Ruth was born April 3, 1961 in Sandstone, MN to Martin and Janice (Jensen) Roby. She graduated from St Ansgar High School, Osage, IA in 1979 and attended college in Rochester. Ruth was united in marriage to Marvin D. Mielke on September 1, 1990 at Niagara Cave, Harmony, MN. The couple made their home in Buffalo, before moving to Milaca in 2008 and Rice in April, 2019. Ruth worked part-time in law enforcement along with working a variety of office positions. Ruth currently worked for Encore Capitol Group. She loved cooking, gardening and spending time on the water in their houseboat. Ruth liked spending time with friends and meeting people, especially the houseboat friends.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Marvin, Rice; son, Kevin (Payton Pavlacky) Rice; father, Martin, Mission, TX; and three grandchildren, Mackenzie, Kaleb, and Kolten. Also surviving are her sister; Patricia (Brian Schueller) Roby, Eden Valley; brother, Jeffrey (Kitsamai) Roby, Midland, TX and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother, in 2007.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.