Ruth Louise Turek, 99, Sartell

1922 - 2022

Ruth Louise Turek, age 99 of Sartell, MN, passed away Thursday, November 24th, 2022 at Country Manor, Sartell, MN.

She was born in 1922 in Mitchell, South Dakota. She was the daughter of Martin and Maude Blumenberg. She attended grade school and graduated from high school in Fulton, South Dakota. Ruth started her college years at South Dakota State and then transferred to the University of Minnesota and graduated with a degree as a Dental Hygienist.

She married Arthur Turek on February 12, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN. Two children were born to this union.

After Art was discharged from the Army they moved to Le Center, MN. There he established his dental practice and they made their home for 42 years. Ruth was actively involved in the American Legion and VFW Auxiliaries. She and Art enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. In 1989 they moved to Winter Haven, FL to enjoy their retirement years.

Ruth is survived by her, son Dr. Thomas (Rita) Turek of Williams, OR and daughter, Deborah (Ken) Picha, St. Cloud, MN; grandchildren, Christopher (Lynsey) Turek, Scott (Krista) Picha, and Jennifer (Alex) Black; 7 great grandchildren; Sister, Darlene Fox of Bloomington, MN; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; parents, Martin and Maude; brothers, Wes Blumenberg and Don Blumenberg; grandson Dr. Nick Turek (Melinda)

Services will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Centra Care Hospice Care Team and the nurses at Country Manor Campus for taking compassionate care of Ruth.