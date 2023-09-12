Ruth L. Cory, 87, Princeton

May 12, 1936 - September 4, 2023

Ruth L. Cory, age 87 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 4, 2023, at M Health Fairview St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood. Memorial Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. Pastor Paul Brown will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date.

Ruth Louise was born to Marvin and Nellie (Muir) Larson on May 12, 1936, in Newell, IA. She was married to Rodney Cory on August 30, 1953, in Hallock, MN. Together they raised their two daughters, Ronda and Roberta. She worked in retail sales as a store manager for many years. Ruth will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend to all who knew her.

Ruth enjoyed reading, playing dominos with family and friends, and coffee with her girlfriends. One of her favorite activities was helping make pies at church. She also had two cats that she adored.

Ruth is survived by her daughters, Ronda (Paul) Kinneberg of Zimmerman and Roberta Thompson Cory of Anoka; four grandchildren, Logan Thompson, Vanessa VanderWeyst, Alex Kinneberg, and Paige (Mike) Shpunt; sister-in-law, Barb (Dennis) Glad; and special cousin, Gwen Feick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Rodney.