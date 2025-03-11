Ruth A. Daniels, 68, Sauk Rapids

March 13, 1956 - March 9, 2025

attachment-Ruth Daniels loading...

Ruth Ann Daniels, age 68, Sauk Rapids, MN, died Sunday, March 9, 2025, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Ruth’s life will be held Monday, March 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Sunday, March 16, 2025, from 2:00 to 6:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Ruth was born March 13, 1956, in St. Cloud, MN, to Richard P. and Theresa V. (Theis) Osfalg. She was married to Ronald Daniels on February 4, 1983, in St. Cloud, and their marriage was blessed with 4 children. They divorced in 1995. She was employed by Good Shepherd Senior Community of Sauk Rapids in their food service department, retiring in 2021. Ruth was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She enjoyed rug latching and knitting and loved spending time with family and friends. According to Ruth, her greatest accomplishments in life were completing her education, getting married, and having children. She is remembered for being grateful, giving more, never giving up, and her famous line, “My name is Ruth, NOT Ruthie!”, and above all, her unconditional love for her family.

Survivors include the love of her life, Raymond Larsen; her children, Joyce Daniels, Clara Daniels, Roy (Tina) Daniels, and Susan (Charon Ricks) Daniels; brother, Dale Osfalg; sisters, Linda (Donald) Hoffarth, Janet (Terry) Daly, Sharon (Jay) Sandberg, Deborah (Michael) Meyer, and Diane (David) Toulouse; 11 grandchildren, Ryan, Hannah, Kala, Melody, JahCorey, CoreYon, Verena, Jaxson, Oliver, Gabriel, and Charles; 3 great-grandchildren, Symere, Kyrie, and Cherubim.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marlene Osfalg.