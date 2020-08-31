Russell “Russ” Heitzman, 33, Avon

November 11, 1986 - August 27, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Russell “Russ” Heitzman, age 33 of Avon, will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 2 at the former Arban Church location near Holdingford. In the event of rain, the services will be moved to Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s parish cemetery. Russell died from injuries received in a car accident on Thursday evening. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Tuesday at the Church of All Saints, St. Mary and again one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at Arban. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Russell was born November 11, 1986 in Albany to Gerald and Mary (Molus) Heitzman. He grew up on the family farm outside of Holdingford.He graduated from the Holdingford High School in 2005. Many people knew him as “Pickles”. He worked for Aggressive Masonry for several years as a cement mason. He lived on the farm all of his life. He was a member of the Church of All Saints, St. Mary in Holdingford.

Russ enjoyed spending time with his nieces. After working with Muy and the gang, he would do various tasks on the farm. He loved his job so much he wore an Aggressive Masonry shirt wherever he went. He even tried to wear it to his niece’s first communion. Russell was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was an avid toy tractor collector. No matter what Russ was doing, he always had a smile on his face. We will miss seeing that smile and curly long hair.

Russ is survived by his parents, Gerry and Mary Heitzman; sister Janelle (Matt) Loehlein, St. Joseph; and brothers, Jeff (Emily Hennek) Heitzman, St. Joseph; and Eric Heitzman, Avon. He is also survived by two nieces, Julia and Isabella Loehlein.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Eleanor Molus, Fred and Marie Heitzman, and his aunt Shirley Molus.

For those attending the funeral, please bring your own chairs. Due to COVID, masks and social distancing will be required.