Ruff Start Rescue Expanding Princeton Facility

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- Construction is underway on a 12-hundred-foot expansion at the Ruff Start Rescue facility in Princeton.

Executive director Azure Davis says they need more space for donations, food, pet supplies, and helping the community:

"Between that and then we also do our own veterinary services here at the office for our fosters. We have our own vetting suite, but we're going to expand so that we can actually offer neuter services to other rescue organizations."

Davis says accessibility to vet care is a challenge for everyone right now. Ruff Start is also adding an overhead garage door to help keep animals from the transport van safe and warm.