April 19, 1936 - July 11, 2025

RubyAnn Wade, 89 of Saint Cloud, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2025, at Cura Meadow Place Assisted Living in Long Prairie.

Ruby was born on April 19, 1936, in Beardsley, MN, to Victor and Adeline (Pederson) Fossen. Ruby grew up with an adventurous spirit that carried her far beyond her Minnesota roots. Throughout her life, Ruby traveled to many places, both near and far. Ruby cherished every opportunity to explore. Ruby was well known for her dedication to community service. Ruby was a secretary for the Moose Lodge in Waite Park, where her organizational skills and friendly spirit left a lasting impact. She was also an active member of the Waite Park Legion and participated in the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW in Fridley, MN. Through these roles, she formed cherished friendships and contributed generously to the organizations she loved.

Ruby is survived by her children, Thomas “Tom” (Melanie) Wade, Browerville, and Cherise Wade, Sealy, TX. She is also survived by her 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Adeline (Pederson) Fossen; her son, Robert Wade; and her brothers and sisters, Ronald Fossen, Elaine Spanyers, Stan Fossen, Howard Fossen, and Delores Fossen.

Services will be held at Miller-Carlin Funeral Home on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 4:00 – 6:00 PM, located at 3013 Roosevelt Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301. Burial will follow the 10:30 AM service on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Holden Lutheran Church in Beardsley, MN.