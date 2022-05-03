Ruby Elaine Merdan, 6 months, Avon

October 22, 2021 – April, 19, 2022

Ruby Elaine Merdan was welcomed into this world on October 22, 2021, at the Maple Grove Hospital. She immediately touched the lives of so many around her and was deeply loved by family and friends. While her time with us was far too short, she taught us many life lessons. Her infectious smile could light up a room and the resilience and fight she demonstrated during her health challenges will always be remembered.

On Tuesday April 19, 2022, at 11:58am Ruby passed away peacefully in her parents arms at Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis.

She is survived by her parents, Chad and Sarah (Woodstock) Merdan of Avon, MN; brothers and sisters, Anna Merdan, Logan Merdan, McKenzie Merdan, and Everett Merdan; She is also survived by her grandparents, Sandra (Gary) Hansen, William Woodstock, Karen Woodstock and Kay Merdan; Great-Grandparents Ruth Ann (Nole Cook) Montgomery, Stephen (Gloria) Conners and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her Grandfather Robert Merdan, Great-Grandparents Richard Woodstock Sr, Shirley McGuire, Phillip Montgomery, Andrew & Frances Merdan, Louis and Rosella Terwey, and cousins Ashley Neild and Dana Feld.

A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to all the staff at Children’s Hospital of Minneapolis who cared for Ruby over the last three months. The dedication and compassion you demonstrated to both Ruby and her family will forever be remembered. Also, a special thank you to the Ronald McDonald House-Children’s Minneapolis. The generosity of this organization during our stay was very much appreciated.

A memorial fund is in the process of being set up in Ruby’s honor with a goal of helping to bring smiles and hope to those in need, just like she did to those who knew her.