Royalton Woman Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

ROYALTON -- A Royalton woman was hurt after a two vehicle crash Friday morning.

The incident happened around 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and Centre Street in Royalton.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says 57-year-old Tracy Anshus, of Royalton, was heading east on Centre Street and struck a semi trailer that was traveling west on Highway 10.

Anshus was taken to St. Gabriel's hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, 78-year-old Robert Doroff of Little Falls, was not hurt.