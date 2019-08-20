Royalton Woman Airlifted After Rollover

LITTLE FALLS -- A Royalton woman was airlifted to the hospital after a rollover near Little Falls.

The incident happened around 7:00 p.m Monday night on Iris Road, about six miles southeast of Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Bruce Gerads, of Royalton, was heading south when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a mailbox.

The vehicle then rolled and came to a rest in a swamp trapping his passenger, 22-year-old Kailey Sherman of Royalton, underneath.

Emergency crews were able to get Sherman out from under the vehicle. She was airlifted to St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries.

It is unknown if Gerads was hurt.