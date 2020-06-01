Royalton Man Taken to Hospital After ATV Accident

ROYALTON -- A Royalton man was taken to the hospital after his ATV rolled on top of him over the weekend.

The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday on the Soo Line Trail, about three miles north of Royalton.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old John Reed, of Royalton, was park on his ATV facing east on the Soo Line Trail.

A second ATV, driven by 64-year-old Stephen Nixon of Zimmerman, was heading east on the trail. Authorities say Nixon was driving slow on the trail due to dusty conditions, when he drove into the back of Reed's ATV, pushing it over the edge causing it rolled over on top of Reed.

He was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries. Nixon was not hurt.