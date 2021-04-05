Royalton Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal ATV Crash

LITTLE FALLS -- A Royalton man who was criminally charged in an ATV crash that killed a Rice woman has pleaded guilty.

Forty-eight-year-old Eric Scholl pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol limit of greater than 0.08. Another criminal vehicular homicide charge will be dismissed at sentencing.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office got a call on the night of October 6, 2018, for an ATV accident on the Soo-Line Trail in Pierz Township. Sheriff's officials say a side-by-side ATV driven by Scholl was heading west when it rolled after crossing the intersection at 280th Avenue.

The passenger, 37-year-old Karla Scheel was ejected and became trapped underneath the machine. She died at the scene.

Scholl will be sentenced on June 2nd.