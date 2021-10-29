Royalton Christmas Tree Farm Announces Opening Date

The holidays are fast approaching and soon you'll be looking for the perfect Christmas tree. If you're the kind of person who can't sleep until you find the perfect tree for the holidays, you're in luck.

Wee Trees, a Christmas tree farm in Royalton just announced its opening dates for the 2021 holiday season.

This year the tree farm will be opening its doors the day after Thanksgiving! That's right, it's open on Black Friday this year. Shop until you drop that morning, then, head to the tree farm to pick out the perfect one for your home.

Once it opens for the season, the farm will stay open from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday through Thursday. They've got extended weekend hours from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The farm has been helping families find their perfect Christmas tree since 1983. They also do wreaths, swags, garland, spruce tip pots, and more.

On the official Wee Trees Facebook page, it says, "are you ready? ... We can't wait to see you!"

I think it's safe to say that feeling is mutual if you're a real tree fan! Bring on the holidays. It's beginning to feel a lot like...Christmas?

Wee Trees Christmas Tree Farm is located at 13291 Galaxy Road in Royalton. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

