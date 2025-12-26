ROYALTON (WJON News) - Police are asking for your help locating a suspect in a burglary at Treasure City in Royalton last week.

Royalton Police say a suspect, dressed in all black, kicked in the door of Treasure City about 1:00 am Thursday, December 18th. About ten minutes later, witnesses reported a person matching that description running into the alley between North Aspen and North Birch Streets.

Royalton police used a K-9 unit to track the suspect, but snowfall and high winds made the search unsuccessful. Officials claim money and several knives were stolen.

Anyone who witnessed anything unusual or has home video footage of the area about that time is asked to call the Royalton Police Department.