Roy Beehler, 70, Foley

October 4, 1949 - July 21, 2020

Roy Beehler, age 70 of Foley, passed away peacefully at his home on July 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Foley Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Gilman Park Shelter.

Roy Louis Beehler was born on October 4, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Christ and Vivian (Johnson) Beehler. He married Viola Och in 1968, together they had: Kimmy, Roy Jr., 'Butch', Angie, Russell (Shelly); Linda (Chris) Wolch, Stacey Cheney. He later married Antonia 'Tone' Leikvoll on February 27, 1990 in Foley. Together the couple raised Lisa, RJ and Becky and later adopted their grandchild, Ezra. Roy worked for Donlin Company for over 43 years where he drove truck, was a supervisor and retired as a fork lift operator. Roy loved hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He made yearly trips out west hunting deer and antelope and elk. He enjoyed spending time with all of his grandchildren and also enjoyed butchering at Donny's.

He is survived by his wife, Tone of Foley, mother, Vivian Beehler, children: Kimmy, Roy Jr., 'Butch', Angie, Russell (Shelly); Linda (Chris), Stacey; Lisa,, RJ (Tracy), Becky, as well as 18 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and sisters and brothers: Mark (Pam Beehler), Larry (Rose Johnson) Beehler, Faith (Eugene) Bialke; Bernice (Bob) Chapman and Kathleen (Mike) Wolak. He was preceded in death by his father, Christ.