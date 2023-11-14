Roxanne J. Huston, 75, Sauk Rapids

August 1, 1948 - November 11, 2023

Celebration of Life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Graham United Methodist Church, Rice for Roxanne J. Huston, age 75, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Graham United Methodist Cemetery, Rice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Roxanne was born August 1, 1948 in St. Cloud to Woodrow & Della (Allen) Kelsey. She married Frederic Huston on July 23, 1966 at Graham United Methodist Church, Rice. Roxanne was a Nursing Assistant at Good Shepherd Nursing Home for 19 years, retiring in 1989. She was a member of Graham United Methodist Church and enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and watching the Gaithers Gospel Hour. She was a feisty, spunky woman who will be missed.

Survivors include her children, Jill (Leora Appel) Huston of Waite Park, Candace Huston of St. Cloud, Allyson (Gary) Riedeman of Sauk Rapids, Lisa (Ken) Knettel of St. Stephen, Raechel Frank of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Chelsey, Eric, Michael, Alex, Ben, Cheyenne, Corrine, Sophia, Addison; great grandchildren, Brayden, Miyah, Bentley, Maverick and one on the way; sisters and brothers, Doreen Boyer of Arkansas, Wesley White of Nevada, Linda Johnstone of Coon Rapids, Ron Kelsey of Iowa, Gail (David) Dombrovske of Sauk Rapids, David Kelsey of Sartell, Kristy Kelsey of St. Cloud; and Roxanne’s extended Huston family.