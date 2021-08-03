Rox Win Streak Snapped in Eau Claire

The Rox lost 11-10 Monday night in Eau Claire to the Express to end their 6-game winning streak. Eau Claire scored 2 runs in the 9th inning to walk off with the win over St. Cloud. Jordan Barth had 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs, and Easton Waterman made his Rox debut and had 3 hits including a solo homerun. St. Cloud also had 3 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs from Bobby Goodloe and Otto Kemp added 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs.

The Rox are 19-6 in the 2nd half of the season and continue to lead the Great Plains West Division by 5 games over Mankato. St. Cloud has the day off today before playing at Eau Claire again Wednesday night at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.