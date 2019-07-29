Rox Win Game Two Monday

Mankato -- The Rox won game two Monday night with a 7-1 victory over Mankato at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato.

From the start of the game it was all Saint Cloud. Saint Cloud's Jack Kelly would hit a homerun in the second inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Mankato would tie the game in the bottom of the second. Saint Cloud's Gus Steiger would hit a single in the third that would score a run to make it 2-1. They would score two more runs in the sixth inning to make it 4-1. Then Saint Cloud would score three more runs, one in the seventh and two in the ninth to make it 7-1.

Starting pitcher for Saint Cloud was Alex Carrillo and he would go a full 9 innings, allowing 1 run on 6 hits and struck out 12 opposing batters.

The Rox improve to 38-21 overall, and 18-6 in the second half. St. Cloud leads the 2nd half Great Plains West Division standings by 5 games over 2nd place Mankato. The Rox will start a two game series against Waterloo starting tomorrow at Joe Faber Field. Pregame starts at 6:35 with first pitch at 7:05. You can the game on 1390 Granite City Sports.