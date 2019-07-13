Rox Take Both vs Larks

The St. Cloud Rox managed to win a pair of 9 inning games on Saturday in Bismarck, winning 19-8 against the Larks in game 1 and winning game 2 by the score of 6-3.

Blake Flint got the start in game 1 for the Rox, lasting only 3 innings. He gave up 3 runs on 4 hits and striking out 2.

St. Cloud starting the scoring in the 1st jumping out to a 4-0 lead and would not look back. They would score two on a Jack Kelly two run rbi double and score two on a two run homerun by landon Stephens. They would continue adding on to their lead through out the game eventually winning game one by a score of 19-8.

Game 2 started less then an hour after game one ended. Carter Bosch would start the second game for the Rox, lasting 5 innings. He gave up 3 runs on 6 hits and striking out 7.

Bismark would be the first to score in this game taking an early 1-0 lead after the first inning. Saint Cloud would answer back in the top of the second thanks to a homerun by Landon Stephens to make it 1-1. Both teams would swap homeruns in the third. Saint Cloud's Gus Steiger would hit one in the top of the third to make it 2-1 but Bismarck would answer back with a two run homerun to make it 3-2.

Saint Cloud would tie it in the fifth on a Jack Kelly rbi single and in the top of the 9th Saint Cloud would add a couple of insurance runs make it 6-3.

The Rox, 28-18 and 8-3 in the second half, will finish up this three game series against the Bismarck Larks on Sunday afternoon. Pregame starts at 12:35 pm with first pitch at 1:05 pm. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports.