Rox Sweep Moon Dogs; Play Waterloo Tonight

The Rox completed a 2-game sweep of the Mankato Moon Dogs with a 9-2 win in Game 2 in St. Cloud Monday night. The Rox led 3-2 going into the 7th inning when they broke the game wide open with a 6-run 7th. Caleb Ricketts had a 1 hit, 2 RBIs and a run scored, Otto Kemp went 2-3 with 2 runs scored and a RBI, Brice Mathews had 2 RBIs and Jordan Barth had 2 hits and a run scored. Hunter Dollander threw 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed. Josh Gainer threw 3 shutout innings to get the win in relief.

St. Cloud will host Waterloo tonight in the Great Plains Championship game at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.