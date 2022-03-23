Rox Sign Two Infielders and a Catcher

The St. Cloud Rox continue to shape their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Shortstop Peter Mendazona comes to Central Minnesota from the University of Nevada, while catcher Gustavo Nava and first baseman O’Neill Burgos arrive from Southern University.

The Rox will open the season on May 30 in Waterloo against the Bucks. The home-opener at Joe Faber Field is scheduled for Friday, June 3. Hear all the games in 2022 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

For the full 2022 Rox schedule, click here.