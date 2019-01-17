Rox Sign New Infielders for 2019

ST. CLOUD -- The Granite City's favorite baseball team has signed four infielders for the 2019 season.

The new Rox are Reid Bourque , Adam Lopez , Josh Falk and Jackson Cluff .

Bourque is from Louisiana and going into his sophomore year at McNeese State University. Playing for the "Cowboys" he ended the 2018 season with a .267 average, three home runs, and 25 RBI.

Lopez is coming to St. Cloud from California and is going into his junior season at the University of San Diego. Last season he had a .350 batting average, hit six home runs and 35 RBI.

Falk is from Minnetonka and a redshirt sophomore at South Dakota State University. His batting average last year was .286, hit six home runs and had 30 RBI.

Cluff heads north to the Granite City from Georgia. He's a sophomore at Brigham Young University. In his time with the Cougars, he's hit for a .284 average, with 10 RBIs.

The Rox have eight players signed for this season, with Ryan Davis , Gus Steiger , Hance Smith and Justin Wick returning from last year's squad.