Rox Pitching Gets It Done Against Mankato With 6-2 Win

MANKATO -- The St. Cloud Rox picked up their 4th win of the season behind some stellar pitching to get 6-2 victory over Mankato Thursday night.

St. Cloud used a pitching by committee approach as starter Zane Mills pitched three solid innings, Kevin Davis retired all six batters he faces, and Blake Stelzer hurled the final two innings to get the save.

Jack Kelly picked up his fifth RBI of the season early in the first inning for St. Cloud.

The Rox will open up a three-game road series with the Willmar Stingers Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and you can hear the game on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.