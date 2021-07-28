Rox Outscore Loggers 9-3

The St. Cloud Rox outscored the La Crosse Loggers 9-3 Tuesday night. St. Cloud scored 4 runs in the 2nd inning to grab control of the game and they never looked back. Hunter Dollander threw 5 innings with 2 earned runs allowed to get the win. Brice Mathews went 2-4 with 2 RBIs, Andrew Pinckney had 2 hits and 2 RBIs and Cody Kelly went 2-3 with a run scored for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 15-5 in the 2nd half of the season and will take the day off today before hosting Eau Claire Thursday night at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.