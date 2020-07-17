Rox Outscore Bucks 6-2

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The St. Cloud Rox fell behind 1-0 in the 2nd inning but tied the game at 1 in the 4th inning before scoring 3 runs in the 5th inning.  St. Cloud added 2 more insurance runs in the 8th inning.  Tyler Finke and Garrett Delano each hit 2-run home runs, Jordan Barth went 3-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI and Logan Thompson had 2 hits and a run scored for the Rox.

Zane Mills started the game on the mound for St. Cloud and threw 4 innings with 4 hits and 1 earned run allowed.  Justin Kelly threw the final 4 innings with 1 hit and no runs allowed.

The Rox are back to the 500 mark with a 6-6 record.  St. Cloud will host Rochester Saturday night at 6:05, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 5:35.

