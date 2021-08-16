Rox Open the Playoffs With a Blowout Win over Mankato

The St. Cloud Rox opened the playoffs with a 10-0 win at Mankato against the Moon Dogs in Game 1 of their best of 3 first round series. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 3rd inning, 5 in the 5th and 3 more runs in the 7th inning. Otto Kemp had 2 hits, a home run and 3 RBIs, Jordan Barth had 3 hits and 1 run scored and Caleb Ricketts added 2 hits and a run scored for the Rox.

Riley Cornelio threw 7 shutout innings with 2 hits allowed and 14 strikeouts for St. Cloud. The Rox will host Mankato in Game 2 tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35. If a Game 3 is needed it would be played in St. Cloud on Tuesday at 7:05.