Rox’ Kemp Leads Great Plains to All Star Game Win

Otto Kemp of the St. Cloud Rox had 2 hits, a home run and 2 runs scored for Great Plains in their 7-3 win over Great Lakes. Kemp was named the game's most valuable player. Rox players Andrew Pinckney went 0-5, Caleb Ricketts went 1-3 with a run scored and 1 RBI and pitchers Hunter Dollander and Kevin Davis each threw 1 shutout inning with Davis closing the game out. David Bellamy from the St. Cloud Rox was the Great Plains Field Manager Tuesday night in Mankato.

The Rox are off today before hosting Waterloo tomorrow night at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93. FM Granite City Sports.