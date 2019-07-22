Rox Fall To Waterloo Monday

Waterloo -- The St. Cloud Rox lost 9-1 at Waterloo Monday. St. Cloud starting pitcher Blake Flint pitched just 1 inning and gave up 1 hit and 1 run.

Waterloo scored 3 runs in the first three innings of the game. The Rox scored 1 run in the top of the fourth on a wild pitch to make it 3-1. However Waterloo would really open it up in the fourth inning by scoring three runs making it 7-1 and then scoring two more runs in the sixth inning to make it 9-1.

The Rox are 33-20 overall, and 13-5 in the second half. St. Cloud will finish up the two game series in Waterloo Tuesday at Riverfront Stadium. Pregame starts at 6:05 with first pitch at 6:35. You can hear the game on 1390 Granite City Sports.