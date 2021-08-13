Rox Fall 5-4 at Bismarck

photo courtesy of stcloudrox.com

The St. Cloud Rox lost 5-4 at Bismarck Thursday night.  St. Cloud fell behind 3-0 and then 5-2 and couldn't quite catch up.  Jordan Barth had 2 hits and 2 RBIs and Peter Abinanti added 2 hits and a run scored.  Zach Gagnon threw 5 innings with 5 earned runs allowed to take the loss.

St. Cloud is 25-9 in the 2nd half of the season.  The Rox host the Minnesota Mud Puppies tonight at 7:05 and tomorrow night at 6:05 to close the regular season.  Hear both games on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.  The Rox start the playoffs Sunday at Mankato at 5:05/4:35 pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM.

 

