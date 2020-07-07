Rox Fall 13-1 to Waterloo

The Waterloo Bucks roughed up the Rox on Tuesday night, scoring in every inning and defeating St. Cloud 13-1 in Waterloo.

Trent Schoebel got the start for St. Cloud, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits, and only pitched an inning and a third before a 40 minute rain delay ended his night early.

The only run for the Rox came off the bat of Nate Rombach in the 4th inning when he launched a solo home run, his first in a St. Cloud uniform.

The Rox will look to rebound Wednesday when they return home to take on the Mankato Moondogs. First pitch is at 7:05 pm with pregame starting at 6:35 on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.