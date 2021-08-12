Rox Edge Larks 10-8

The St. Cloud Rox won 10-8 at Bismarck against the Larks Wednesday night.  St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 9th inning to break the 8-all tie.  Rocori graduate Jack Stiel had 2 hits and 2 RBIs, Andrew Pinckley added 3 hits and 2 runs scored and Brice Mathews went 3-3 with 2 runs scored.  Ethan Skuija threw 3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win for the Rox.

St. Cloud is 25-8 in the 2nd half of the season and the Rox have won 49 games total this season.  The Rox have 3 regular season games remaining including tonight when the Rox play at Bismarck at 6:35, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:05.

 

