Rox, Condon Outscore Bucks 13-8

The St. Cloud Rox completed a 2-game sweep of the Bucks in Waterloo Tuesday night with a 13-8 win. The win also marks 4 straight wins over the Bucks after beating them twice in St. Cloud over the weekend. The Rox scored 7 runs in the 6th inning to grab control of the game Tuesday night.

Charlie Condon had 4 hits, 3 doubles, 2 runs scored and 5 RBIs to lead the Rox. Jack Steil had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs and O'Neill Burgos had 2 hits, a run scored and 2 RBIs for St. Cloud.

Danny Glenos threw 2 1/3 innings with 3 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to earn the win in relief. Kaden Krowka started the game for St. Cloud and got hit for 10 hits and 5 earned runs in 3 1/3 innings.

The Rox are 22-9 in the 2nd half of the season and 47-17 overall. St. Cloud has 4 regular season games remaining and will start he playoffs Sunday.

The Rox will host the Minnesota Mud Puppies tonight at 7:05, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:35.