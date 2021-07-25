Rox Beat MoonDogs, Twins Fall to Angels

The St. Cloud Rox secured a big win over the Mankato MoonDogs to open the weekend series, and the Minnesota Twins came up short against Los Angeles in game three.

The Rox beat Mankato 6-2 when the top teams in the Northwoods League met at Joe Faber Field on Saturday. Justin Kirby led St. Cloud with two runs. Trent Schoeberl allowed three hits and two runs in the first four innings. The Rox improve to 37-12 and the MoonDogs fall to 34-16. They will play game two on Sunday with pre-game coverage beginning at 3:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sport.

The Twins dropped game three 2-1 and now trail the Angels 2-1 in the series. Los Angeles scored their only runs in the opening inning. Minnesota was unable to answer until the bottom of the ninth to avoid the shutout. Brent Rooker scored that lone goal for the Twins. Minnesota falls to 42-57 and The Angels improve to 48-49. The series will be decided on Sunday in game four. Pre-game coverage starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

St. Cloud's Iconic Victorian Home Hits the Market