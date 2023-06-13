Rosemary “Rosie” Salzer, 84, Cold Spring

August 20, 1938 - June 12, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Rosemary “Rosie” Salzer age 84, who died Monday at her home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the church narthex.

Rosie was born on August 20, 1938, in Pearl Lake, MN to John Sr and Anna (Kunkel) Zwilling. She married Daniel John Salzer on September 25, 1958, in Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pearl Lake. Rosie worked as an Activities Director at Assumption Home for 30 years. She loved to cook, take care of her flowers and all those around her. Although her sight was limited, she continued to do the things she loved.

She is survived by her children, Deb (DuWayne Cottew), Bob (Pat) Salzer, Jerry (Shannon Webb) Salzer, Larry (Shelly) Salzer, Barb (Bob) Holthaus; daughter-in-law, Janet Salzer; siblings, Pete Zwilling, Jerry Zwilling, Jack Zwilling, Yvonne Bentler, S. Agatha Zwilling; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; son, Steve Salzer; grandbaby Salzer; siblings, MaryAnn Theis, Francis “Sunny” (Betty) Zwilling, Lucille (Everett) Clem, Jim (Pat) Zwilling; brother-in-law, Jerry Bentler.