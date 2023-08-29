Rose Schleper, 96, St. Cloud

July 9, 1927 - August 28, 2023

attachment-Rose Schleper loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 1, 2023 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Rose H. Schleper, age 96, of St. Cloud. Rose passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community with family by her side. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church. Parish prayers will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Rose was born on July 9, 1927 in Richmond, Minnesota to Henry and Mary (Hanneken) Torborg. She married Edmund Schleper on September 13, 1948 in Richmond. Rose was a wonderful homemaker and daycare provider for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Anthony’s Christian Women, and Catholic United Financial.

Rose enjoyed quilting, crocheting, homemade card making, baking, cake decorating, playing cards and Scrabble. She loved time spent with family, especially Sunday mornings and holidays.

She is survived by her children, Rita (William) Tschumperlin of St Cloud, Bernice (Ralph) Kampa of Annandale, Donald (Marilyn) of Zimmerman, Carol (Gary) Stuckmayer of Clear Lake, Jim (Deb) Schleper of St. Cloud, Denny (Cookie) Sarasota, FL, and Mary (Mark) Januschka of St. Cloud; 18 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother, Bob (Shirley) Torborg of Cold Spring; in-laws, Margaret Torborg, Lee Schleper, Del Torborg; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edmund in 1976; daughter, Mary Lou in 1955; siblings, Aggie Geers, Ray Torborg, Ann Nolan, Margaret Worm, Edwin Torborg, and Meinie Torborg.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of St. Benedict’s Senior Community for the care given to Rose during her stay.