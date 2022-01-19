Rose Mary Jarnot, 87, Holdingford

May 10, 1934 – January 15, 2022

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Rose Mary Jarnot, age 87 of Holdingford, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, January 22 at the Church of All Saints-St. Hedwig in Holdingford. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Rose Mary died peacefully at the Mother of Mercy Campus of Care in Albany on Saturday, January 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM on Friday, January 21, and again after 10:00 AM, Saturday morning at the church. All Saints, St. Hedwig’s prayers will be at 4:00pm followed by the Christian Mother’s and The Rosary Sodality. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Rose Mary was born May 10, 1934, in St. Anna to Michael and Adeline (Bueckers) Atkinson. She married the love of her life, Clarence Jarnot on May 4, 1957, at Immaculate Conception Church in St. Anna, and they were blessed with nine children. The couple farmed together outside of Holdingford. She was a dedicated caregiver, homemaker, hard-working farm wife, spiritual leader, and a fantastic cook.

Rose Mary, a faithful Catholic was a member of the Church of All Saints-St. Hedwig, St Hedwig’s Christian Mothers, Rosary Sodality, and Holdingford American Legion Auxiliary.

As an active member in her parish, Rose Mary taught and prepared many children for First Communion. She prayed the Rosary daily, prayed faithfully for everyone that was in need of prayers for any reason, including family, friends, community, religious leaders, and especially for strong faith and protection of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

After farming she enjoyed retirement at Two River Lake and working at The Store in St. Anna and Helping Hands in Holdingford. She enjoyed meeting new people, visiting those not able to leave their homes, and loved giving “free” hugs. She made such a positive impact on so many lives and was named Holdingford City Mother in 2011. She loved bringing people together through family Christmas and Fourth of July celebrations to share the joy, laughter, and love of family. She always said, “The more the merrier.”

She instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of faith and lived as an exemplary role model. She was a pillar of hard work and loyalty, shown by helping and including others. She will be remembered as a humble servant to God.

Rose Mary loved life and her greatest joy was being surrounded by family. She was an incredible mom, grandma, and great-grandma and will be missed beyond measure by all who knew her.

Rose Mary is survived by her children; Rosanne (Craig) Voss, St. Francis; Timothy (Audrey) Jarnot, Clear Lake; James (Mary) Jarnot, St. Anna; Patricia (Steven) Voss, Avon; Bonita (Jeffrey) Rooney, St. Michael; Jean (Brenton) Wold, St. Michael; Donald (Janet) Jarnot, St. Wendel; Eileen (Matthew) Lundgren, St. Anthony Village. Sister, Carol Lange, Golden Valley; and brother, Michael “Mickey” (Darlene) Atkinson, Fort White, FL. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way).

She is preceded in death by her parents (Michael and Adeline Atkinson); her husband, Clarence Jarnot (2004); her daughter, Susan Marie Jarnot (1967); grandchildren, Mia and Cara Lundgren (2004); Great-Grandson, Lincoln Thomas Steven Voss (2017); Great-Granddaughter, Aurora Marie Wheeler (2017); her sisters, Margaret Merrill, Grace Atkinson, Donna Mae Lange, Rose Marie and brothers, John and William Atkinson.

**In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.