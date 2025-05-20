August 6, 1937 – May 18, 2025

The Eucharist of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at the Sacred Heart Chapel, Saint Benedict’s Monastery, St. Joseph, Minn., for Sister Rose Mary (Edane) Kuklok, who died on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Saint Scholastica Convent, St. Cloud, Minn. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Benson Funeral Home. Friends may call at Saint Scholastica Convent on Friday, May 23, at 3 p.m. for a Prayer Service followed by visitation until 4:15 p.m., or for a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. Visitation continues at 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral on May 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Rose Mary (Edane) Kuklok was born August 6, 1937, to Roman and Lucille (Kedrowski) Kuklok in Opole, Minn. She was the second oldest in her family of eight children. She attended Our Lady of Mount Carmel Grade School in Opole and Holdingford Public High School in Holdingford, Minn. She entered Saint Benedict’s Monastery on September 12, 1958, was received into the novitiate as Sister Edane on June 16, 1959, made first monastic profession on July 11, 1960, and perpetual monastic profession on July 11, 1963. She changed to her baptismal name in 1966 and celebrated her Golden Jubilee in 2010.

S. Rose Mary earned a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in psychology at the College of Saint Benedict (CSB), St. Joseph. She received a certificate in applied theology from the Graduate Theological Union in Berkeley, Calif., and a master’s degree in applied theology from the Franciscan School of Theology in Berkeley. S. Rose Mary also completed a unit of clinical pastoral education at Herrick Hospital in Berkeley and studied at St. Xavier College in Chicago, Ill.

S. Rose Mary served in the monastery’s business office, as well as in the college treasurer’s office. At CSB, she also served in the registrar’s office (1968–1970), as associate chaplain (1971–1972), as a residence hall prefect at various times from 1962–1980. She served as director of communications for St. Benedict's Monastery (1972–1974), was director of the college Christian Service, worked with Shared Vision, and was assistant oblate director at Saint Benedict’s Monastery. S. Rose Mary worked in the Diocesan Tribunal Office in Monterey, Calif. (1982–1987), as a congressional caseworker in Monterey (1987–1988), and in the Santa Rosa Diocesan Tribunal Office in Santa Rosa, Calif., from 1988–2015. She moved back to Saint Benedict’s Monastery in 2015 where she assisted with community services.

S. Rose Mary is survived by the members of her Benedictine community, her brother, Roman (+Joyce), sisters, Josephine (+Ray) Waletzko, Lorraine (+Bill) Knoll, Diane (+Allen) Jarnot and Karen (+Ray) Sowada, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Maynard and Donald.

Please direct memorial gifts to the Sisters of the Order of Saint Benedict Outreach Ministries.