Ronald Walter Buntje, 82, Albany

March 7, 1939 – December 12, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Ronald Walter Buntje, age 82 of Albany, MN, formerly of Appleton, MN, will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 18, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany, MN. Burial will be at 3:00 PM, in Summit Cemetery in Morris, MN. Ron died at home, surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. There will be a visitation from 4-7:00 PM Friday and again after 9:30 AM, Saturday at the church in Albany. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Ron was born March 7, 1939 in Morris, MN to Walter and Cora (Jallo) Buntje. He grew up on a farm south of Alberta, MN. He entered the U.S. Army in 1962, serving until 1963. After his discharge, Ron joined the National Guard and served for 23 years. He married Sharon Torson on January 11, 1969 in Morris. The couple lived in Morris, where he began his job with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. He was transferred to Appleton, MN where they lived for 35 years and raised their family. He retired in 2001. Baseball and sports were his passion. Ron was a huge supporter of amateur baseball. He played ball with the Hancock Orphans for many years, and after his retirement from MNDOT, he was proud to help reorganize the Appleton A’s and bring amateur baseball back to the community. In 2014, Ron and Sharon moved to Albany. Ron was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Albany, the American Legion in Morris, and Eagles Aerie #620 in Morris. He was a dedicated member of the Eagles, and served in a variety of ways, which included being the President & Past President of the organization.

Ron is survived by his wife, Sharon Buntje, Albany; his children; Lora Buntje, Detroit Lakes; Karla (Michael) Kelley, Eagan; and Scott (Jill) Buntje, Albany. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Brady Kelley, Bryce Kelley, Mikayla Kelley, Audym Buntje, and Ayden Buntje; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Ronald Ritter, Karen Torson, Steve (Kay) Andrews, and Janet (Ross) Stark; 15 nieces and nephews; several cousins and close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Richard Buntje; brother-in-law, Tom Torson; sisters-in-law, Rita Buntje and Diane Ritter; and niece, Jamie Torson.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Albany Legion Baseball team (honoring Ron’s love of baseball & youth activities), the Good Samaritan Fund at Our Saviors Lutheran Church (honoring Ron’s generosity and willingness to help others), or the charity of your choice.