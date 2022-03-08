Ronald “Ron” William James Langton, 89, International Falls

August 24, 1932 - March 5, 2022

Ronald “Ron” William James Langton, 89, of International Falls passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at The Gardens of Foley Long Term Care Facility in Foley, MN.

Ron was born August 24, 1932, in Pembina County, North Dakota to Wilbert and Mary “Molly” (Copeland) Langton, along with three sisters and two brothers. He moved to Williams, MN when he was six and to International Falls, MN in 1951 where he began his barber business that ultimately thrived for 49 years. His high school years were spent working odd jobs, including working on the railroad, and playing hockey for Williams High School, with MN State Tournaments in 1949 and again in 1950. After graduation, he completed a six-month course at Lee School of Barbering, in St. Paul, MN which began in November of 1950 with an internship to follow, with Otto Clarity, in International Falls. He was drafted into the United States Army for active duty for two years, 1953-55 where he served as the barber for the troops. Returning to International Falls in 1955, he joined Lloyd “Andy” Anderson in a barber partnership that lasted until 1986 when Andy retired. Ron continued to barber and in April of 2000 when he hung up his comb and scissors after 49 years and thousands of haircuts.

Ron married Frances Sutherland in September of 1958, and quickly began building their family of seven children in ten short years. Together they constructed their forever home beginning in 1963, enlisting the help of family and friends, with Ron putting in many late hours after a full day of cutting hair. Ron and Frances’s marriage was a true partnership with Frances in charge of the inside jobs, and Ron in charge of the outside jobs. They consulted each other on pretty much everything with Frances having the “final say”. Ron loved the outdoors, puttering in the garden, mowing the grass, building barns and woodsheds, splitting 15 cords of wood each fall for the outdoor furnace, and collecting items that might be of use “someday”. He taught his kids the value of a hard day’s work by finding tasks that were age appropriate – scraping bricks, weeding potato fields, and mowing the enormous lawn. He loved to hang out with his brothers and sisters, so the family took many weekend trips to the Williams area to visit, helping his children cultivate lifelong relationships with all the cousins, aunts, and uncles. In later years, Ron and Frances made many lengthy road trips in order see their grandkids and celebrate important milestones.

Ron and Frances loved nothing more than a good game of cribbage and played practically every night, keeping score right up until Frances passed away in 2009. We are pretty sure the last game tied it up.

Ron was an active member at Faith United Church of Christ his entire adult life, teaching the value of commitment. He served as Sunday school superintendent, church president, deacon, usher, giving sermons when the minister was gone, and completing any other task that needed doing. Ron never met a stranger; he knew everyone in town, many of them his loyal customers, and if not, he would talk to them anyway; he loved to visit. He will be forever remembered for his quick wit, his dry humor, and his endless jokes, making people comfortable with the ordinary stories he told that ended with a punch line that strangers and family alike often did not see coming. He will be greatly missed.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 50 years-Frances; his sisters: Audrey Olson, Annie Olson, Velma Lund; his brother Leslie Maynard Langton; his sisters-in-law: Ione Langton, Patricia Langton, and Shirley LaValla; his brothers-in-law: Howard Olson, Ralph Olson, Clarence Lund, Jack Sutherland, and Robert Sutherland; his son Bradley Langton; his daughter-in-law Barbara Langton; his son-in-law Steven Anderson.

Ron is survived by his children: Elizabeth Anderson, Wilbert Langton, Julie (Gordon) Schlagheck, William (Michelle) Langton, Kathleen Langton, and Leigh Langton; his grandchildren: Ashley (Dylan) Kvasnicka, Justin Anderson, Alyssa Langton, Angela Langton, Gabrielle Schlagheck, Jared Schlagheck, Cole Langton and Connor Langton; his brother Garry Langton, and many nieces and nephews; long-time friend Bernice Reynolds.

A Celebration of Life service will be held the summer of 2022 in International Falls, to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left at foleyfuneralhome.net