December 23, 1929 - August 26, 2023

Memorial services celebrating the life of Ronald N. Engdahl, 93, of Sartell and formerly of Long Prairie, St. Cloud & Brainerd will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Ron passed away peacefully, with family by his side on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Dave McGaffey will officiate. Burial with military honors will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Sauk Centre.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Ron was born on December 23, 1929 to Edwin and Ada (Lundquist) Engdahl. He was the youngest of 10 children being born minutes after his twin brother, Reynold. After completing high school, Ron married Betty Carpenter and began a short stint serving in the US Army. After being honorably discharged in 1953 they settled in Long Prairie where they went on to operate Ron’s Floor Covering and later Betty’s Draperies. They raised four children – Rhonda, Bruce, Gregg and Steve. In 1979, they moved to St Cloud, where they continued operating their business until shortly before Betty’s death.

Ron married Ilene Kintop in 1996 and together they settled in Baxter. Ron was a kind and generous man with a quick wit and keen sense of humor. His children nicknamed him “The Pun King” in recognition of his uncanny ability to find humor in everyday conversation. Ron had a seemingly endless supply of funny stories and quips but those closest to him claim he tended to use his best material over…and over again. He was a skilled handyman and made many home and auto repairs for friends and family. Ron enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, playing cards, and having coffee with friends.

Ron is survived by his spouse, Ilene of Sartell; sons, Bruce (Jane), Gregg (Sandy) and Steve all of St Cloud; stepchildren, Krystine (Rick) Weum of Springdale, AR, Timothy (Cristy) of Brainerd, Connie (Jeff) Pettit of Estero, FL, Thomas (Christina) of Foxboro, WI, Carie (Mike) Sand of Seymour, CT and Molly (Jay) Johnston of Sartell; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; 17 step-grandchildren and numerous step great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by wife, Betty; daughter Rhonda Rausch; son- in- law, Ken Rausch; parents, Edwin and Ada; sisters, Marjorie, Evelyn Goodrich, Vivian Freie, Audrey Cady; and brothers, Doug, Elliot, Gilbert, Reynold and George.

The family deeply appreciates the care given to Ron by Country Manor and CentraCare staff.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, please send memorials in Ronald’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org or the American Cancer Society at Donate.Cancer.Org