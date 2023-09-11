Ronald John Fahnhorst, 77, St. Cloud

July 14, 1946 - September 9, 2023

attachment-Ronald Fahnhorst loading...

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4 to 8 PM on Friday, September 15, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Ronald John Fahnhorst who passed away at home on Saturday, September 9, 2023 surrounded by family. Ron suffered from Parkinsons and Lewey Body Dementia for a very long time prior to his passing.

Ron was born July 14, 1946 in Melrose to John Joseph Fahnhorst and Alma F. (Zirbes) Fahnhorst. He married Jennifer Jill Kilian on July 6, 1968 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She passed away in 1978 as a result of an automobile accident. He married Barb Curtis Fahnhorst on July 23, 1982. Ron lived all of his life in the Central Minnesota area (St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Richmond) and worked as a union plumber until his retirement in 2002. His family meant everything to him. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife Barb of St. Cloud; children, Felicia, Jason, and Heather Fahnhorst of St. Cloud, Jacque Curtis John of Ohio; grandchildren, DJ John, Demetrius John and Austin Fahnhorst. He is also survived by his brother Gary (Sheryl) of Anoka.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Jennifer, brother Rick, and sister, Sharon Yackley.

Special thanks to CentraCare Home Care and Hospice. The aides, nurses, therapists and social workers were true angels for Ron and Barb and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the donor’s choice.