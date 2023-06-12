Ronald “Barney” Silbernick, 84, Richmond

September 8, 1938 - June 9, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Ronald “Barney” Silbernick, age 84, who died at his home on Friday. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning at the funeral home.

Ronald “Barney” was born on September 8, 1938, in St. Anthony to Edwin Sr. and Alice (Rolfes) Silbernick. He married Barbara “Barbie” Haffley on April 19, 1969, in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond. Barney served in the Army from 1957 to 1958. He worked as a machinist at Columbia Gear and then was a bartender at Denne’s Bar in Richmond until he retired. Barney was a long-time manager for the Richmond Royals Baseball Team. He was a member of Richmond Lions, Richmond Legion, and Sts. Peter & Paul Parish.

Survivors include his children, Becky (Mark) Benner, Tina (Wayne) Bahner, Mike Silbernick, Roxann (Jeffery) Smesmo, Sherrie (Clint) Benner, and Corey Silbernick; siblings, Elaine (Norbert) Silvers, Kathleen Loehlein, Steve (Laurie) Silbernick, Shelly (Don) Kalkman, Lynn Silbernick (Nathan Auth); grandchildren, Nicholas, Dalton (Casey Lynn), Brooke, Matthew, Nolan, Karlee, Brady (Kaci), Dylan, Amber, Braylen, Bentley, Bryson, Brielle; great-grandchildren, Oaklen, Salem, Cadence, Marley, Easton, Jocelyn, Kamir, and Kamarion; and many nieces & nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barb; siblings, Darlene, Edwin, Thomas, Roxanne; in-laws, John Niewind and Lloyd Loehlein.