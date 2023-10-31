Ronald Arthur Proehl, 79, St. Cloud

August 21, 1944 - October 28, 2023

attachment-Ronald Proehl loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 PM Friday November 3, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ronald Proehl, 79 of St. Cloud who died Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Country Manor in Sartell. The Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and entombment will be in Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ronald Arthur Proehl was born in Alexandria, MN to Mary (Zeithamer) and Arthur Proehl. He grew up on the farm and understood the value of a hard day’s work and to appreciate all that life has given. Ron was so enamored by Linda Quade that he continued to drive from Alexandria to Foley as much as possible. He introduced her to his family out-of-state, changed religions, and promised to always care for her. Through their union two children were born: Valerie and Raymond.

Ron worked for Berghuis Construction Co. building many roads in this state. He joined the U.S. Army and enjoyed service two years in Germany. After his return to the U.S., he transferred into the Minnesota Army National Guard. In total, Ron served our nation and state for 23 years. After the military, his attention turned solely to their real estate investments.

Ron’s most important job was being a stay-at-home-dad. Life wasn’t easy, but there was love. Love of family, trips to Missouri, and simple activities like swinging in the hammock in the backyard. Ron passed away from numerous organ failures due to a heart condition. Our family would like to thank Country Manor Rehab and Hospice, the St. Cloud Hospital, and CentraCare Hospice for all the life-saving, hard work this past year.