Ron Olson, 87, Saint Cloud

April 8, 1935 - July 28, 2022

Ron Olson, age 87, of Saint Cloud, Mn died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Saint Cloud Hospital.

Ron was born on April 8, 1935, in rural Graceville Township to Lewis and Ruby Olson.

He married Marie Unzen on January 17, 1953. They had 3 children. Ron worked at the Saint Cloud Reformatory for 20 years, rising to the rank of Captain and retiring in 1990.

Survivors include his wife, Marie, Son John (Shari), daughter, Laura (Tom), and 5 grandchildren, David (Kathy) Lagergren, Ryan Lagergren, Keri (Jason) Jerome, Aaron (Tessa) Croker, and Gray (Ash) Hardell. 4 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Donna Halupczok.

Ron was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He shared his passion and love of the sport with friends and family. Ron will be missed by everyone that knew him. He was a loving husband and father.

The family is having a private ceremony to say goodbye and celebrate his life.