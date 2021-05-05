Ron Gardenhire to Throw Out Rox Home Opener 1st Pitch

ST. CLOUD -- The Saint Cloud Rox have announced that former Minnesota Twins manager Ron Gardenhire will be the special guest for the team's home opener at Joe Faber Field on Friday, June 4th.

As a former Mets player, and Twins and Tigers manager, I'm guessing Ron will make it to the plate when he throws out the ceremonial first pitch.

The Rox will take on the Duluth Huskies at 7:05 pm on June 4th at the Rock Pile, and all fans will have the opportunity to meet Gardy, get autographs, and take pictures beginning at 6:05 pm.

During his thirteen seasons as Twins manager, Gardenhire led the Twins to six Central Division titles and an appearance in the American League Championship Series in 2002. Gardy finished his Twins managerial career with 1,068 wins, which is the second-most in franchise history behind Tom Kelly (1,140 wins).

SIDE NOTE: Gardenhire’s son Toby grew up in Minnesota and played for the Rochester Honkers for three summers (2002-2005). Toby played college baseball at the University of Illinois. In 2005, he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins and played in the Twins minor league system for seven years. He is currently the manager of the Twins' AAA affiliate Saint Paul Saints.

The 2021 season will be the Rox tenth season of Northwoods League baseball, and you can get a complete game schedule here.

You can purchase tickets to see Gardenhire now, here. Tickets for the entire season will be available starting May 6th at 10 am. Tickets can be purchased all season long online at stcloudrox.com, by calling 320-240-9798 or at the Rox tickets office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex.