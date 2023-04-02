St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Single Vehicle Rollover

ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt when the vehicle she was driving went into the ditch and rolled.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 23 in Rockville.

Forty-seven-year-old Courtney Schreifels was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says the roadway was ice covered at the time of the crash.

