St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Single Vehicle Rollover
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt when the vehicle she was driving went into the ditch and rolled.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday on Highway 23 in Rockville.
Forty-seven-year-old Courtney Schreifels was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol says the roadway was ice covered at the time of the crash.
